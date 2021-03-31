How to Help a Friend Who Wants an Abortion

When one of my friends came to high school pregnant the fall after our junior year, I was relieved that she didn’t choose abortion. I was also certain that given the right circumstances and temptations, any girl in our class could’ve ended up in a similar situation. This perspective helped me to accept her.

I thought Jennifer probably already struggled with shame, so rather than judge her by asking, “What were you thinking?” or “You shouldn’t have had sex with your boyfriend,” I told her that I would still be her friend no matter what. The result? She asked me to be her bridesmaid at her wedding, and 20 years later at our high school reunion she said, “You were one of the only friends who didn’t judge me.”

Judging can show up in our body language, the condemning things we say and when we come across with a prideful, “correcting” attitude.

An important thing to remember is that your friend is experiencing grief. She may feel like she’s losing many things: her youth and a good relationship with her boyfriend and parents. You can be a safe place by listening without correcting and not talking behind her back.