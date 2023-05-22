How to Find Forgiveness in Abortion Guilt

When women experience abortion guilt and other distress, questions arise. “Is sadness normal after anabortion?” “I feel guilty because I’m relieved. Should I feel bad about an abortion?” “My regret is depressing. How can I get over this?”

Finding reassurance on the internet is unlikely. Claims that abortion poses no inherent risk to mental health are everywhere. Typically, such claims are represented as fact, proven by “scientific research.”

The fact is: there is no conclusive scientific evidence regarding abortion’s effect on mental health. This comprehensive review of existing research explains why. Observational studies have inherent weaknesses, andexperimental study of abortion is ethically impossible. Scientific research simply cannot resolve this question.

For people who pursue abortion recovery, each path is unique. The process can involve individual counseling,support groups, chat/text/phone hotlines, Rachel’s Vineyard weekend retreats and more. It’s not feasible to gather data about the number of people whose abortion guilt adversely affects their mental health. And there’s no way to know how many women- and men- seek help to recover from past abortion decisions.