National Gardening Week For Families

Activities that involve quality time, community and new positive experiences are a great way to engage with children in foster care, especially during National Gardening Week. Whether we are a caregiver, volunteer or are close with a child who is in foster care, gardening is a great way to connect with our children not only to spend quality time with them, but to build a relationship and trust with them.

Starting a community garden, or even simply inviting a child to help you in your own garden, can make an impact. This provides them with new relationships, a sense of community and a project to care for and call their own. Learning a new skill or hobby can be exciting, motivating and encouraging to kids. Gardening gives them the opportunity to learn about science, nature and healthy nutrition. It’s a hands-on activity, so it will involve them physically and mentally.

As caregivers, gardening can be a way of showing our children that we not only want to provide and care for them, but we also want to spend time with them and help them grow.