Reasons for Abortion: Stats & Demographics

Around one in four women will have an abortion at some point in their life. Surprisingly, 62 percent of those women affiliate with religion on some level, with an overwhelming majority being of Christian faith.

Over half of women are already mothers and have at least one child when they became unexpectadely pregnant, with 14 percent having two or more kids. Over half are in their twenties – despite a misconception that teens are in the majority (only 12 percent of U.S. abortion patients are younger than 18). 85 percent of women are unmarried.

Additionally, abortion disproportionately effects minority populations. For example, even though women of color represent only 17 percent of the U.S. population, they make up nearly four times that amount of abortions had. On top of that, an overwhelming majority of abortion patients (75 percent) are considered poor or low income.