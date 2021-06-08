Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

The Abortion Pill: How Does it Work?

  • By Kirstie Piper
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A photo of the little white abortion pill, mifepristone, on a bright blue background under the title The Abortion Pill, Facts, Stats and Reversal
How does the Abortion Pill work? The term "Abortion Pill" refers to two pills containing different medicines: mifepristone and misoprostol.

The abortion pill (a.k.a medical/chemical abortion) is currently the fastest-growing form of abortion in the United States today. This article outlines what a medical abortion is, how it works, and how a medical abortion can be stopped via abortion pill reversal.

How Does The Abortion Pill Work?

So, how does the abortion pill work? Ultimately, a medical abortion occurs after taking two pills. Each pill contains a different medicine.

Mifepristone 

  • (Mifeprex) blocks progesterone, a hormone, essential for a healthy pregnancy. Given as the first abortion pill, this drug cuts off blood supply and nutrients to the developing embryo.

Misoprostol 

  • Taken as the second pill, this pill causes the uterus to expel the embryo. In short, misoprostol induces early labor.

Together, these medicines work to stop the growth of pregnancy before inducing labor. Dr. Lile (board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology) discusses medical abortion. Moreover, he discusses why many abortion providers don’t disclose this information to their clients:

More Interviews with Dr. Lile:

What To Expect

The process of a medical abortion can be very uncomfortable. Furthermore, it can be dangerous. The process of a medical abortion has three parts:

  • The First Visit
    • Firstly, a woman visits her abortion provider and is given the first pill. Afterward, she is sent home with the second pill.

       

  • 24 to 48 Hours Later
    • Secondly, she takes the second pill at home.

       

  • Seven to Fourteen Days Later
    • Lastly, the woman returns to her abortion provider for confirmation that the abortion was complete.

The classic symptoms of miscarriage occur. Someone who has taken the abortion pill may experience these symptoms:

  • Severe abdominal pain or cramping
  • Bleeding or severe spotting
  • Discharge of tissue or fluid

Notably, these symptoms may occur for 9-16 days. However, around 8% of women may experience bleeding for 30 days or more. If the abortion is not fully successful, further steps are taken to induce pregnancy loss. Without delay, either more medication or a surgical abortion is required.

Risks and Side Effects of the Abortion Pill

According to data collected by Micromedex, women may experience:

  • headache (up to 44%)
  • nausea (43-61%)
  • vomiting (18-26%)
  • diarrhea (12-40%)
  • fatigue (10%)
  • cramping and pain (96%)

As with any major medical procedure, there are also chances of experiencing post-procedure hardships like PTSD and depression. 

Warning Signs

With this in mind, more severe symptoms may occur. These symptoms may be signs of life-threatening issues. While tough symptoms are a part of the medical abortion process, a client should contact a professional immediately if they experience:

  • heavy bleeding that soaks through two thick, full-sized sanitary pad per hour for two hours
  • persistent stomach pain or discomfort
  • weakness
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea, with or without fever
  • fever of 100.4° or higher for more than four hours.

Other Concerns

Additionally, there are several other risks and factors women should know about the abortion pill before taking it.

  • The medical abortion process may mask symptoms of ectopic pregnancy
  • Taking misoprostol vaginally (as some providers suggest) is hazardous. Deadly infections may occur as a result.
  • If a medical abortion is used more than 70 days after your last menstrual period (LMP), this increases the likelihood of experiencing adverse health effects. In the same way, this may increase the probability of causing an incomplete abortion.
  • Again, emergency medical situations may arise from a medical abortion. Sadly, not all abortion providers have immediate access to a surgical facility. 

Abortion Pill Reversal

If you have only taken the first abortion pill, reversal is possible! The process begins by contacting a medical professional who has been trained in the reversal process. Equally important is how quickly you seek help. With this in mind, the earlier you contact a medical professional, the better.

A medical professional in your area can be found via the abortion pill reversal hotline: 1-(877)-558-0333.

Many lives have been saved through abortion pill reversal. It’s safe, effective, and ministered under the care of a medical professional.

The abortion pill booklet cover

Find out more

The Abortion Pill Booklet provides quick and helpful information about the medical abortion procedure. 

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Abortion Pill facts and data adapted from Focus on the Family’s “The Abortion Pill” resource booklet by David Hager, M.D.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionAbortion PillPro-LifePro-lifeabortion pill reversal

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin