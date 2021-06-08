The Abortion Pill: How Does it Work?

The process of a medical abortion can be very uncomfortable. Furthermore, it can be dangerous. The process of a medical abortion has three parts:

The First Visit Firstly, a woman visits her abortion provider and is given the first pill. Afterward, she is sent home with the second pill.

24 to 48 Hours Later Secondly, she takes the second pill at home.

Seven to Fourteen Days Later Lastly, the woman returns to her abortion provider for confirmation that the abortion was complete.



The classic symptoms of miscarriage occur. Someone who has taken the abortion pill may experience these symptoms:

Severe abdominal pain or cramping

Bleeding or severe spotting

Discharge of tissue or fluid

Notably, these symptoms may occur for 9-16 days. However, around 8% of women may experience bleeding for 30 days or more. If the abortion is not fully successful, further steps are taken to induce pregnancy loss. Without delay, either more medication or a surgical abortion is required.