Abortion is Healthcare: Thoughts From Doctors

Long before Roe v. Wade, medical professionals were split over whether or not abortion was “good” for their patients. Division over the abortion issue stems from the fact that the procedure promotes the well-being of one patient’s life over another. After all, the success of the abortion procedure is measured by its ability to take a human life. And the result of a failed abortion is an abortion survivor.

In an interview with Focus on the Family, OB-GYNs Dr. McIlhaney, Dr. Hager, and Dr. Lile responded to the “abortion is healthcare” claim. Each of these doctors has practiced in gynecology and obstetrics for decades. All three have encountered cases where abortion was suggested as an answer to a severe medical concern on the mother’s behalf.

According to these doctors, abortion is not healthcare. Furthermore, abortions of today are done in a way that violates the basic rights of their patients.