Overturning Roe v. Wade: Laws That Hurt Women

“The Court, for the most part, sustains this position: during the period prior to the time the fetus becomes viable, the Constitution of the United States values the convenience, whim, or caprice of the putative mother more than the life or potential life of the fetus; the Constitution, therefore, guarantees the right to an abortion as against any state law or policy seeking to protect the fetus from an abortion not prompted by more compelling reasons of the mother…

With all due respect, I dissent. I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support the Court’s judgment. The Court simply fashions and announces a new constitutional right for pregnant mothers and, with scarcely any reason or authority for its action, invests that right with sufficient substance to override most existing state abortion statutes.”

These words were delivered from Justice White after the ruling of Bolton v. Doe. In short, Justice White called out the unconstitutionality of the ruling. Bolton awarded frighteningly biased rights to the mother over the preborn child. White also added that the ruling went as far as to create new rights specifically for women. This ruling, and similar rulings from other abortion cases, all but nullified the attempt the Court made to protect “potential life” during Roe v. Wade.