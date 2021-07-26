Open vs. Closed Adoption, A Birth Mom’s Advice

Discovering the difference between open adoption vs. closed adoption changed my life. I remember being newly pregnant, still stumbling in a shock-like state when someone first mentioned the adoption option. Slam. That door shut quickly in my mind.

Why? Because I was operating out of assumptions.

I assumed I already knew about adoption based on what I had seen around me in family relationships: closed adoption. I have adoptees in my family who had closed adoptions growing up, and I witnessed their questions and struggles.

Personally, there was no way that I could ever “give away” my baby (note: I much prefer saying “placed in an adoption plan” now that I know better). I worried that I would never see her again. I feared she wouldn’t know how much I loved her. So, automatically adoption did not feel like an option for me even to consider… until I learned about open adoption.

When I learned about open adoption, that door creeeaaaked back open. It turns out; I didn’t know everything after all.

Maybe you are a prospective adoptive parent, or you are an expectant mom and don’t feel like you can parent right now. Perhaps you work in a pregnancy center and need to know more to help counsel women on their options, or you are an adoption professional trying to improve your practices.

My advice as a birth mother on open adoption vs. closed adoption is this: