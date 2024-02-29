From Empty Nesters To Foster Parents

Tracy lives in Florida and is the parent of three biological young adults. “We started fostering when our youngest was still in high school. Our church sponsors a large foster and adoption ministry, so we heard about it constantly,” she commented. It began to weigh on our hearts. “Our children were all born within five years of each other and left home around the same time. We had room. We had time, and most importantly, we felt God calling us to do this.”

Tracy and her husband began fostering infants with the plan to support young families with reunification. “We enjoyed being a part of helping young families to heal and get their children back.”

“However, one little fellow, whose birth mom was a very young teen, came to our home with her as an infant and never left. We took her in and had them both for two years. This young birth mom couldn’t do what was needed for Joshua and wanted to leave. He stayed, and now is our seven-year-old son.” Other empty nesters shared the same sentiment: time, room, and God’s call on their lives.