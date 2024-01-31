Inside a Foster Home: The Real Story

I am not going to paint a perfect picture of a foster home. At times, foster parents have given up because the children placed in their care are not who they expected or hoped they’d be.

We all make mistakes, including foster parents. Sometimes, foster parents say the wrong thing. Like all of us, they run late for appointments. They lose their patience. It is not unusual for foster parents to find themselves, more than once, at the end of their rope. However, it is a lack of understanding to isolate one of these moments of weakness to illustrate the depth of a foster parent’s love or sacrifice.

A foster home should be a place of love, forgiveness, fairness, and grace…for everyone living between its walls. Foster parents will succeed if they are willing to yield to the unknown. They may know the Author, but they do not know the story.

Yes, foster parenting is hard. I still believe it is harder to dismiss what the Lord has each of us to do: protect the fatherless from harm and usher them into the safety of His Kingdom.