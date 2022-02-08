Is Abortion Murder?

An overwhelming amount of scientific, religious and ethical evidence points to personhood before birth, which would then classify abortion as the premeditative taking of a person’s life, or murder. And, while there is legislation (take the Unborn Victims of Violence Act) to protect the fetus from murder, it is only applicable when non-consensual. This means that abortion does not fall under this legal protection, but homicide does.

Why is abortion granted a higher power? Why does bodily autonomy apply for one person instead of both? There are a few pro-choice answers. One is that the mother possesses the right to abort because of the child’s dependency on the mother’s body for survival/existence. However, that argument is nullified when considering the many people post-birth who are dependent on others. For example, a toddler’s wellbeing is contingent on its parents, as well as an adult with Alzheimer’s on their caretaker or even a quadriplegic on their doctor. Even if one doesn’t believe they’re bound to take care of someone else, it does not grant them the right to take another’s life simply because they consent to it.