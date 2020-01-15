DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies all year
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

A Message to Women From a Former Abortionist

By Dr. Kathi Aultman
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Pregnant woman sitting on her bed and touching her belly with care
iStockPhoto.com/ Sorajack
It is a lie that abortion is the easy and logical solution to an unwanted pregnancy. A woman cannot abort her child and remain unscathed.

God has given women a wonderful gift; the ability to nurture another human being within our body until that child is able to live on its own. And yet Satan has tried to convince us that this is a curse rather than a blessing.

Men are not able to do this; God has uniquely qualified women. Satan would like us to believe that if we accept this gift it will somehow deprive us of treasures that are rightfully ours, or that it will ruin our bodies and our lives. Society tells us that we will not be able to fulfill our potential or participate fully in everything the world has to offer. Satan whispers and society shouts that we should envy men for the things they can accomplish without the burdens of pregnancy and motherhood. The blessings that come with the privilege of childbearing are denigrated.

Despite this belief, so popular among many, an unplanned pregnancy is not the worst thing that can happen to a young woman – but the depression and self-loathing that often follow an abortion can destroy her.

The lie of abortion

It is a lie that abortion is the easy and logical solution to an unwanted pregnancy. A woman cannot abort her child and remain unscathed. The truth of what she’s done eventually sinks in. Some women immediately regret their decision, while others feel relief initially only to later suffer from depression. Some begin to rely on drugs without knowing why. The subsequent birth or death of a child, or the inability to get pregnant can trigger their sense of loss and remorse. Still others may not realize until their final days that they deprived their child of a lifetime of experiences.

I stopped performing abortions after the birth of my daughter, when the idea that a baby was unwanted was no longer enough justification for me to continue with the practice. But it wasn’t until I grasped that abortion take the life of an innocent human being that my philosophy changed, and I became truly pro-life. I am bewildered and ashamed when I think of how callously I was able to sort through tiny, perfectly formed body parts after an abortion with no sense of remorse for what I had just done.

The truth sinks in

Most doctors can only perform abortions for so long before the truth and horror of what they are doing begins to affect their conscience. For many it takes some profound event, like the birth or death of a child, to open their eyes. For others, especially OB-GYNs, performing abortions becomes diametrically opposed to everything else they are doing to care for women and their babies. It’s hard to one day rejoice after a successful birth and the next take the life of a baby in the womb. Something is destroyed within us when we take a life. Doctors should be healers, not killers.

Promoting abortion destroys the moral fabric and conscience of our society. As a society, we are appalled by mass murders, especially when they involve children – but when we sanction the taking of innocent lives, we fail to be appalled by what is occurring every day in abortion clinics.

And we cannot remain unscathed.

© 2020 by Kathi Aultman. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Dr. Kathi Aultman
Dr. Kathi Aultman

Kathi Aultman, M.D., is currently an Associate Scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute and a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, the Florida Medical Association and is a Life-Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She retired from medicine after working as a board-certified OB/Gyn from 1981-2014. Early …

More by Dr. Kathi Aultman

You May Also Like

About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram