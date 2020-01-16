Kathi Aultman: Why I Am No Longer an Abortionist

When I began my medical residency, I believed that abortion on demand was simply a matter of women’s rights – the “right to choose.” I felt that a woman should have control over her body and not be forced to bear a child she didn’t want. I also believed it was wrong to bring unwanted children into an overpopulated world where they might be neglected or abused.

During my residency program I was trained in first trimester abortions. I also sought out special training in second trimester “D&E” procedures – otherwise known as dismemberment abortions. After each procedure I had to examine the tissue carefully to account for all the body parts, to make sure nothing was left that might cause infection or bleeding.

At that time a human fetus seemed no different to me than the chicken embryos I dissected in college. I could view them with strictly scientific interest, devoid of the emotions with which I would normally view a baby. I wasn’t heartless … I had just been trained to compartmentalize my feelings. If I had a patient come in who had experienced a miscarriage or a stillbirth, and she had wanted the baby, then I was distraught for her and empathized with her pain. In my mind, the difference was whether the baby was wanted or unwanted.

The lesser of two evils?

After I got my medical license, I was able to get a job moonlighting at a women’s clinic in Gainesville, Florida, where I performed abortions. Although the need for the procedure was unfortunate, I reasoned that abortion was the lesser of two evils since I was doing something to promote the well-being of women.

I could also make a lot more money doing abortions than I could working in an emergency room. I enjoyed the technical challenges of the procedure, and I prided myself on being really good at what I did. The only time I had any qualms about performing abortions was when I had my neonatal care rotation and realized that some of the babies I was trying to save in the NICU were around the same age as the babies I was aborting. Ultimately, I was able to rationalize these thoughts and push my reservations

aside.

I became pregnant during my last year in residency, but continued to do abortions. My baby, after all, was wanted. Theirs were not. The first time I returned to the clinic after my delivery, however, I was confronted with three cases that changed my way of thinking.

Making the connection

In the first case, I discovered that I had already performed three previous abortions on a girl scheduled that morning. When I protested doing yet another abortion, I was told by the clinic staff that it was her right to use abortion as her method of birth control and that I had no right to pass judgment on her or to refuse to do the procedure. I told them it was fine for them to say that, but that I was the one who had to take the life of the baby. The young woman got her abortion and, despite my urging, refused birth control.

The next situation involved a woman who, when asked by a friend if she wanted to see the fetal tissue, replied “No! I just want to kill it.” I felt like saying, What did that baby ever do to you?

The third case brought me to tears. The woman was a mother of four who felt like she couldn’t support another child. She cried throughout her entire time at the clinic.

Through these three cases, I finally made the emotional connection between fetus and baby.

What struck me in particular was the apathy of the first patient and the hostility of the second toward the fetuses inside them – contrasted with the sorrow and misery of the third woman who knew what it was to have a child. I recognized that the innocent victim in all of this was the baby. Being unwanted was no longer enough justification for me to take the child’s life.

And that was the end of my abortion career.