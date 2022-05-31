Abortion Pros and Cons: 5 Pro-Life Arguments

Abortion is arguably one of the most heated debates in America right now. With the Supreme Court currently considering a case that would overturn Roe v. Wade, tensions are undoubtedly rising. We have the privilege of sharing the truth of life with love and respect to those for abortion. Consider Ephesians 4:15:

“Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ.”

Rather than leading with anger, the key in sharing pro-life views is to prepare for the inevitable conversations surrounding the pros and cons of abortion. Studies suggest that 60% of information presented to someone is forgotten – so truth and compassion must shine through memorably when discussing such a sensitive topic. We want to leave all conversations as Christians having made the other person feel loved, valued and heard no matter what. And this especially applies to abortion, because it’s so personal for many people.

Abortion proponents typically believe a fetus is not a human; therefore, it isn’t murder. Because of that, losing abortion rights recognizably creates fear about the loss of women’s equality that this country has fought so hard to preserve. But, specific, healthy conversations can reframe points of view entirely. Here are a few abortion pros and cons and how we can approach each one as followers of Christ, as well as advocates for life.