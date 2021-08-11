A Father’s Prayer And Abortion

Every parent hopes that their children experience more blessings than bumps. As a dad, my father’s prayer has always been focused on the protection and well-being of my children. Each parent has their own testimony of trials and struggles and how God worked in their lives along the way.

Each person has their own journey, a journey that features both trials and triumphs. Some of us have more blessings than bumps in the road, whereas, for others, we wonder if life will ever get any better. From the loss and hurt experienced in my own journey, I extend a father’s prayer of hope, healing, and courage.

I met my birth mom when I was 20 years old, and through our visit, I had the opportunity to hear her story and how I came into being. When I discovered her journey and the challenges she faced to bring me into life, and the sacrifice she made to give me a family through the process of adoption, I promised God that I would do anything, anytime, anywhere for the cause of life. I owed it to Him, and I owed it to her.