Should Men Have A Say In Abortion?

According to a national survey of women who had an abortion, women are most likely to discuss their decision to terminate with the father of the baby. The father of the baby was also the top selected answer for who had the greatest influence on the decision, far outweighing the influence of medical professionals and the woman’s mother.

I had the opportunity to discuss this influence with hundreds of clients in my role as Men’s Services Director for three urban pregnancy centers. It was my job to welcome and connect with men who accompanied their partners for pregnancy test and ultrasound appointments, many of whom were on the fence about abortion.

Most of the men I met were trying to do and say what was expected of them without anyone to encourage or support them. Few understood the true impact of their words, or lack thereof, within this conversation. Seeing this, I always made a point to ask, “Do you feel your input matters?”