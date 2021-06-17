Abortion and the Christian Man

Should christian men have a say in the abortion issue? The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the most powerful message ever created for the Christian and non-Christian alike. There is no other piece of literature that shapes culture and the world like the Bible has. The Bible has influenced the way our stories are told, how we communicate with one another, and how the world builds its moral compass.

The western way of life is built on the message of the Bible. One of the primary messages of the Christian worldview, outlined throughout scripture, is the practice of laying your life down as a living sacrifice. Choosing to deny self and worship God is where the Christian begins and ends their journey of loving God.

For Christians genuinely seeking the Lord with all of their heart, their deep desire is not to gain control over others or their circumstances. Their hearts desire to surrender their entire lives to the Lord and give up every ounce of control they once believed they held. Control is the last thing a heart surrendered to the Lord’s desires because the surrendered heart knows the eternal weakness of humanity without God.