Pro-Choice Arguments vs Seeking Truth in Love

When having discussions about the sanctity of life, supporters of abortion run into stumbling blocks when confronting certain words. A truthful, unfiltered definition of abortion would be more along the lines of, “The deliberate extraction of an unborn baby from a mother’s uterus.” Furthermore, the expected result of any abortion procedure is the certain death of the preborn baby.

However, this is not the definition that we hear from those that support abortion. The language of abortion supporters is construed to appear soft, harmless, and compassionate. The word that is most often avoided when speaking about abortion is the word “baby.”

The human perception of a baby is one of purity, innocence, beauty, and potential. To avoid creating the natural positive perception of a baby in the minds of our society, abortion supporters use the word “fetus” to describe the living being within a woman’s uterus. Of course, when doing a simple google search to find the definition of a “fetus,” you will quickly find the word is almost universally defined as “an unborn life.”

The word fetus does not argue against the pro-life message. The word actually describes an unborn human life. However, in an attempt to manipulate the English language, pro-choice advocates have adopted this word to use when describing abortion to soften the blow of reality.