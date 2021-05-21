My Girlfriend is Pregnant, What Do I Do Now?

Breathe

So, your girlfriend is pregnant??? What a bombshell! Slow down and take a deep breath. While you’re at it, take several deep breaths. I’ll even breathe with you.

Hundreds of thoughts are flooding your mind right now, and you may find it difficult to think about much else. Calm down, sit down and breathe.

You and your girlfriend may be surprised by this pregnancy, but God, the Creator of Life, is not. He sees and knows all and is busy forming your son or daughter in your girlfriend’s belly right now!

Now, think about how your pregnant girlfriend must be feeling. I’m sure she’s terrified, overwhelmed and doesn’t know what to do either. She needs you to step up now more than ever. You can do this!