Kindness Quotes for Being Pro-Life

Pro-life views often stem from viewing every human life with unconditional love and kindness. From famous artists and life-long philanthropists to some of the greatest intellectuals in history, we’ve collected several of our favorite quotes about kindness and being pro-life.
Quotes About Kindness
“The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been Kindness, Beauty and Truth.” — Albert Einstein
“He who plants kindness gathers love.” — Saint Basil
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Hellen Keller
“You can always give something, even if it is only kindness.” — Anne Frank
“We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness.” — Charlie Chaplin
“Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana
“Human Kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the figure of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” — Mother Teresa
“I have found that it is the small everyday deed of ordinary folks that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.” — J.R.R. Tolkien
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Kindness Quotes From the Bible
“But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for He is kind to the ungrateful and the evil.” — Luke 6:35
“A man who is kind benefits himself, but a cruel man hurts himself.” — Proverbs 11:17
“Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience,” — Colossians 3:12
“Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” — 1 Peter 4:8
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23
“Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.” — 1 Peter 3:8
“Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness, and honor.” — Proverbs 21:21
“Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” — Romans 12:10
“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” — Ephesians 4:32
Kind Pro-Life Quotes
“Those who speak out against life are people who are hurting. We pray for them to find truth, because we want them to know peace.” — Abby Johnson
“The greatest destroyer and love and peace is abortion.” — Mother Teresa
“Jesus came to die for all our sins, and that includes abortion.” — Claire Culwell
“To love your neighbor is to take special concern for those who are vulnerable and who would otherwise be overlooked.” — Jim Daly
“Resist violence, spread love and the dream of everyone having dignity of life.” — Carmel Christy
“It’s not that the preborn matter more, but that they matter just as much. ” — Anonymous
“Our movement is about empowering women. Its about reminding them of their beauty and value.” — Jess Ford
“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou
“If we want to bring an end to abortion, one of the things we need to do… love the abortion worker.” — Ruth Yorston
“If everybody doesn’t have the right to life, then nobody has the right to life.” — Nellie Gray
“Abortion, like slavery, is a crime against humanity.” — Dr. Alveda King
“If we are truly committed to social justice, creating an environment where people are treated equally and given equal rights, then that has to include the unborn.” — Charlotte Pence