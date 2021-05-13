Kindness Quotes for Being Pro-Life

“You can always give something, even if it is only kindness.” — Anne Frank

“We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness.” — Charlie Chaplin

“Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana

“Human Kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the figure of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” — Mother Teresa

“I have found that it is the small everyday deed of ordinary folks that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.