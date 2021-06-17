Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Letter to a Foster Dad on Father’s Day

  • By Jason Johnson
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Father with his adopted daughter on his shoulders
Foster dad, what you are doing is a beautiful echo of the gospel. You daily are entering into the broken story of a child in foster care. Thank you for being an earthly example of a loving heavenly father to your family. Happy Father’s Day.

To a Foster Dad on Father’s Day:

The Bible often speaks of how God goes to extravagant lengths to move towards hard places and broken people. It says there is literally nothing that can stop Him. Nothing can stand in His way. Nothing can distract from moving towards the people, places, and situations many are quick to move away from. He never hides or shrinks back or moves away. He always moves towards, and all at His great cost but for our great gain. This is who God is and what God does. Ultimately, this is what we celebrate in the person of Jesus.

The Greatest Example of God’s Love

Consider Christmas, the greatest example of how God moves towards us – and not away – in our brokenness. “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means ‘God with us’)” (Matthew 1:23 NIV).

Christmas is the celebration of when God looked down on our plight and position with grace. He did not say, “Get your act together so that maybe one day you can work your way to me!” No, instead He said, “I see you where you are in your brokenness, and I’m coming after you!” Jesus entered into our human story as “God with us.” He wrapped Himself up in the brokenness of our humanity. He gave himself as a sacrifice so we don’t have to be broken anymore. This is the gospel – the celebration of God who always moves towards us and never away.

Embracing Brokenness as a Foster Dad

Foster dad, what you are doing is a beautiful echo of the gospel. It is reverberating into the lives of kids and families. Your actions declare, “I see you where you are, and I’m coming after you!” You are putting the heart of God on display as you move towards hard places and broken situations. You are putting a face to what He looks like and hands to what He does. This is all at your great cost, but it is all for their great gain.

You daily are entering into the broken story of another. You are wrapping yourself up in that brokenness, allowing yourself also to be broken. Your steadfast hope is that, on some level, kids and families can experience healing and restoration. They don’t have to be broken anymore. You are not strutting your way in with a cape on your shoulders. Rather, you are crawling your way with the cross on your back. Daily you take up that cross, just as Jesus commanded (Luke 9:23). In doing so you, you point to Him as the Hero in all of this. You put the work of Jesus on display with great clarity and vividness. Perhaps this is why James says that moving towards the most vulnerable around us puts God on display in a very “pure and undefiled” way (James 1:27).

A Picture of Real Manhood

Thank you for the sacrificial work you are doing, Foster Dad. You are not only loving these kids as your own but also showing them what a picture of real manhood looks like. It is not stereotypical manhood, like in the gym, on the field, or in the boardroom; instead, it is in the courtroom, in the visitation room, or perhaps most acutely in their bedroom late at night, when the grief gets especially hard and heavy. You are there loving them, comforting them, and praying over them. In your prayers you ask God for their mind to find rest enough to sleep. You plead for their soul to find enough relief to begin healing from all they have seen, lost, and experienced.

Perhaps you exhibit real manhood in the car while teaching them how to drive. Maybe it happens on the back porch as you counsel them on how to navigate junior high and high school. It is on display as you guide them with stability, constancy, and steadiness in a world they’ve only known to be full of chaos and disruption.

A Reflection of Christ

This is the picture of manhood you are painting – a pure and undefiled reflection of who God is. These kids in foster care are seeing Him through your care of and commitment to them. You reflect Christ in your willingness to go to great lengths to protect them and provide for them. Each day, you broker hope for them into the deepest recesses of their hearts. It is a hope that believes God is still good today despite all that’s been lost yesterday. It believes that despite the struggles of today, there is no reason to be afraid of tomorrow. What a gift you are giving. When the odds try to say that what has been must always be, you give these kids the courage to dream about what could be now and forever. 

Everlasting Impact

What you are doing is far more than caring for kids from hard places today. You are creating generational ripple effects. Your actions will impact the future trajectories of all those around you. You may not see it now. You may not ever see it in this lifetime, but what are you doing is of eternal significance. That is remarkable.

If you feel beaten, it’s because you are a fighter.

If you feel bruised, it’s because you are a protector.

If you feel empty, it’s because you are a provider.

If you feel lonely, it’s because you are a leader.

If you feel tired, it’s because you are exhausting yourself on things that ultimately matter…

…and in the end, you know there’s really no better way to live.

On those especially hard and heavy and confusing days – when you start to question whether what you’re doing is worth it – be reminded that it is. God never promises that taking up your cross daily will be easy, but He does guarantee it will be worth it. These kids are absolutely and always worth it.

Happy Father’s Day, Foster Dad

Thank you for the sacrifices you make. Many little things you do go largely unnoticed, but your actions speak volumes. Thank you for being more concerned with private faithfulness than public fame. Thank you for being an earthly example of a loving heavenly father to your family.

The beautiful, sacrificial, redemptive work you are doing of laying yourself down for the sake of these kids is worth it. This Father’s Day, know that you are cultivating that which is good and gospel-rich into the lives of those around you. The impacts are far greater and beyond measure than could ever be fully understood on this side of eternity. Your friends and neighbors see it. Your church sees it. The stranger at the grocery store sees it. Your biological children see it. Your wife sees it. The story is so much bigger than just these kids you are loving. It’s reaching anyone and everyone near you. You are putting something pure and vivid and undefiled about Jesus on display for all of them to see. It leaves them wondering how and why you do it.

Thank you for doing what you’re doing, and Happy Father’s Day.

Copyright © 2021, Jason Johnson.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Father's DayFoster CarePro-LifeSupporting Foster FamiliesWait No More

You May Also Like

Palacios Family - Show Hope
Adoption

Let’s See Where Hope Goes

What if we could further journey with families, once adoption has been finalized, by offering Medical Care grants to help offset healthcare expenses?

June 10, 2021
World Foster Day
Foster Care

World Foster Day

Children in South Africa are often placed under incredible pressure to make it through their early years. Poverty, abuse, drug abuse, and neglect are some

May 31, 2021
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others.

see life episode 1 coming soon version

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!