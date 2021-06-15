Preparing to Meet Pearl: Pearl Pt. 4

The time of Pearl’s birth draws near. We know our time with her in our arms is going to be short, so we do everything we can to prepare. I create a very detailed birth plan so there can be no questions as to what we want during my labor and delivery. I think for a long time about the different keepsakes I want to have with me.

Our bag for the hospital begins to look like an aisle in Hobby Lobby; however, each item is meaningful. We have plaster for hand molds, clay for hand- and footprints, scissors for a lock of hair, cameras, and my favorite oil that I have used after each of my children’s first bath.

A professional photographer with the organization Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep will donate their time to take priceless bereavement photos. There is not a detail overlooked.