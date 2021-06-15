Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Preparing to Meet Pearl: Pearl Pt. 4

  • By Laura Huene
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Young mother tenderly holding her premature newborn baby, pearl Huene.
We know that our time with Pearl will be brief, so we do everything we can to prepare for our daughter's birth.

The time of Pearl’s birth draws near. We know our time with her in our arms is going to be short, so we do everything we can to prepare. I create a very detailed birth plan so there can be no questions as to what we want during my labor and delivery. I think for a long time about the different keepsakes I want to have with me.

Our bag for the hospital begins to look like an aisle in Hobby Lobby; however, each item is meaningful. We have plaster for hand molds, clay for hand- and footprints, scissors for a lock of hair, cameras, and my favorite oil that I have used after each of my children’s first bath.

A professional photographer with the organization Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep will donate their time to take priceless bereavement photos. There is not a detail overlooked.

Listen to Josh and Laura Huene provide hope and encouragement to parents dealing with an adverse pregnancy. Dealing With Loss and Grief in an Adverse Pregnancy.

Surrounded by Love

I am approaching 32 weeks gestation, and the amniotic fluid increases rapidly. My doctor becomes concerned for my health. We have a therapeutic amnio to release the excessive amount of fluid in my uterus, and just five days later all the fluid is back, and more.

It is time to meet Pearl.

On June 5, after a long, emotional labor, Pearl Jean Huene is born at 7:12 am. She weighs 4 pounds, 1 ounce and is 17 ½ inches long. Our time with her is unforgettable. We are able to lovingly release her into the arms of Jesus.

We have a beautiful memorial service for Pearl and are surrounded by so many who love us. The outpouring of love and support from our community is incredible. We give those around us the opportunity to be a part of her life as well as her death.

Articles on coping with infant loss:

The Gift of Time with Pearl

We are so thankful to have had that time with our daughter. We do not regret our decision. At the same time, we know we need professionals to help us navigate our way through the postpartum period, as well as the intense period of grieving that follows Pearl’s death.

Hopefully someday we will be able to help someone else as they walk the painful journey of saying goodbye to their child much too soon. In the past year our lives have been filled with a wide range of emotions. Grief is a process that never really comes to a close.

We began a new chapter in the life of our family with the birth of Lucy Jean Huene. She is a picture of hope and God’s redemptive plan for our lives. The sweet breaths that tenderly brush my face in the wee hours of the morning serve as a gentle reminder of how majestic life is.

There is no greater honor than witnessing God’s awesome handiwork. All life – whether a work of art declaring God’s creative mastery here on earth or a divine creation whisked straight to heaven – is sacred.

The Full Pearl Story:

© 2008 by Laura Huene. Used with permission. Updated June 15, 2021.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Adverse DiagnosisBecoming Pro-LifePro-LifePro-lifepreborn

You May Also Like

Laura Huene prepares to meet pearl, her daughter who isn't supposed to live.
Adverse Diagnosis

Feeling Alone: Pearl Pt. 3

I throw myself into making arrangements for the end: a care plan for Pearl at birth, as well as how we will hand her into the arms of Jesus.

June 15, 2021
Attachment & Bonding

The Bonds of Family: Pearl Pt. 2

As I sit with our 6-year-old son and talk about Pearl. I tell him about her facial malformations and about our fears for her.

June 15, 2021
Pink background, woman's hand holds positive pink lines pregnancy test for Teen Pregnancy resources
Pro-life

A Supermom’s Teen Pregnancy Resources

As a woman who walked through teen pregnancy myself, I’m betting you may not feel like a super anything right now. But you’re doing great, momma! These resources can help you make the next step in your supermom journey.

June 11, 2021
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others.

see life episode 1 coming soon version

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!