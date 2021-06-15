Feeling Alone: Pearl Pt. 3

One day I realize that I’m focusing so much on the future that I’m missing the present. Pearl is with us now. She is a part of our daily lives; part of our family. I choose to wear Pearl proudly.

And at the same time, we are profoundly sad. As we teach our 6-year-old son how to ride a bike, we cry because we know we will never experience this with Pearl. She will miss so much of life, and we grieve that loss even though she is still with us in my womb, growing and moving. But through it all, we strive to treasure each moment we have with her.

We go to the doctor every two weeks and are thankful for each peek we are able to take into her world. The ultrasound is a gift for our aching hearts, allowing us to see her one more time. We are not wishing the days away. The day of her birth will come soon enough. We try to keep an eternal perspective on our current situation.