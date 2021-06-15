Adverse Diagnosis During Pregnancy: Pearl Pt. 1

When our journey with Pearl here on earth was over, my doctor, who is also a personal friend, said to us, “Now I see why you did this the way you did.”

A precious friend, who is also a labor and delivery nurse, said to me, “I understand why you did this, and now I see why you love her so much. I will never tell anyone to terminate after a fatal diagnosis again.”

Let me start at the beginning of our journey. …