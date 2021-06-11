A Supermom’s Teen Pregnancy Resources

A Bump In Life: True Stories of Hope & Courage During an Unplanned Pregnancy by Amy Ford

During my teen pregnancy, it was encouraging to hear stories of other moms who had gone before me. Likewise, it was inspiring to hear how God worked their situations out for good.This book is filled with hope to know you aren’t alone, and it will all work out, even if you don’t feel it right now.

Get your copy of A Bump in Life via the Focus on the Family online Bookstore!

Teen Mom: You’re Stronger Than You Think by Tricia Goyer

Written from a once-teen mom, Tricia gives practical tips, encouragement, and advice. Find a copy here.

Parenthood Unplanned by Sarah Dunford

Sarah had her baby at sixteen and has since captured her experience and advice in this book for other young parents with humor, faith, and vulnerability.