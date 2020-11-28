The Fears of a Birth Mother

Though there are fears to wrestle with, we can only choose to surrender what we cannot change. I can’t control what others think of my decision, but I can control how I react and can rest in the peace I feel within my choice. All the same, I cannot control if my daughter will feel anger towards my decision that affects her life too. However, I can control how I aim to be a healthy person and respect her needs as she grows. There are so many things in life we cannot control — but we do have hope!

We have hope knowing the Lord sees us. He knows our story. He knows the complex layers of desires and emotions, and He hasn’t turned away. We have hope that “those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you.” (Psalm 9:10)

When we trust the Lord with our life, we can trust His big picture plan, even if we don’t understand this piece right now. We have hope that if we seek Him, He promises in Psalm 32:8, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you.” He sees every fear. He is the Comforter and giver of peace.

If you have a birth mom in your life, will you remind her of these truths? Support her and love her when fears surface.