The Bonds of Family: Pearl Pt. 2

As I sit with our 6-year-old son and talk about Pearl, he wants to know what she will look like. I think about it for a moment and realize that only the truth will suffice for this curious mind. I tell him about her facial malformations and about our fears for her.

I ask him how he feels about the problem with her eyes and nose. He looks at me with those beautiful green eyes and says, “It’s OK, Mom. I’m not afraid. She is my baby sister and I love her. I want to see her.”

I hold him as I weep. We should all have that same kind of unconditional love for those around us who are different.

A few weeks later, he tells me that he wishes there were two of him: “I wish there could be one of me in heaven so I could be with my baby sister, and one of me here so I could be with my family.”

How is he able to articulate so well exactly what I am thinking?