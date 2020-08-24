$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
Other

$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!
$30
$30
$60
$120

$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!

$30
$60
$120
$240
Focus on the Family | Home
adventures-in-odyssey-logo
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
boundless-logo
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

How to Deal With a Past Abortion in Marriage

By Heather Drabinsky
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Husband with head in hands processing grieving information and dealing with past abortion in marriage
© Goran/Adobe Stock
Keeping heartbreaking information from your spouse can cause even more pain. Here are several ways to deal with a past abortion in your marriage.

Analiese’s* stomach churned at the daunting thought of revealing her secret to Jon*. 

Years earlier, she had an abortion. She had managed to keep it secret throughout her dating relationship with Jon thus far. She worried that if he found out, it might be a deal breaker.

Jon was a trained counselor and over time suspected that Analiese experienced trauma in her past. 

One day, though the fear of becoming unlovable to Jon crippled her, Analiese finally shared her story with him. To her astonishment, Jon responded with compassion and understanding. 

Since then, they’ve walked through a journey of healing and have learned how to talk about the experience in a healthy way.

Here are some ways to deal with a past abortion in marriage:

Bring it into the light

First and foremost, if you’ve been through an abortion and your spouse doesn’t know, tell him or her. Yes — it’s frightening. It’s uncomfortable. The fear of rejection and judgment can easily creep into your heart and make you hesitant to share your story. But to cultivate true intimacy in your relationship, bring that secret into the open.

First John 1:7 reminds us, “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” Though it’s difficult and painful, if you’ve experienced an abortion, withholding information from your spouse can cause that wound to fester. Analiese agrees: “If you are married and your spouse does not know you were involved in an abortion, you need to talk about it. Whether you know it or not, it’s impacting your marriage.” 

Approach the topic with kindness and sensitivity

If your spouse reveals a past abortion, listen first with love and empathy and do not give a critical response. Remember Paul’s words in Romans 3:23: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Analiese shares that when she decided to open up to Jon, he viewed her as a person, not a sinner. And that stimulated the healing process.

Remember that your spouse needs your grace. Listen closely to their pain, grief and story. “To share your heart and the pain of this experience with a spouse who then responds with judgment and condemnation would be crushing,” Analiese says, “and would severely damage the marital trust between the two.” 

Join the Movement

Join Focus on the Family in the movement to support the sanctity of every human life. Sign the Pledge to #LoveEveryHeartbeat, and mark your calendar for September 26 to watch a compelling, documentary-style pro-life digital premiere on social media.
Sign the Pledge

Grieve the loss as a couple

Grieving as a couple is imperative when dealing with a past abortion in marriage — even if the other spouse wasn’t part of the decision. “A child lost to abortion is a part of the family, and that ideally should be recognized for the health of the family unit,” Jon explains. 

The grieving process may include “periodic grief talks” about the experience or even creating a place of remembrance for the child. Seeing a counselor together would also help. Pretending grief doesn’t exist is one of the worst things a couple could do. Avoiding the topic altogether will create shame.

If the abortion was a mutual decision by the married couple, seeking counseling would help them heal from the loss as well.

Commit to healing together

Shame and depression are common after an abortion, so if the experience is not addressed, long-term damage may occur. A study by Cambridge University showed that, “Women who had undergone an abortion experienced an 81% increased risk of mental health problems.”

Analiese’s story shows that there’s hope for healing. The key to receiving healing, she says, is to know that you’re loved no matter what. 

Her husband, Jon, has been a therapeutic part of her story. “The unconditional love, acceptance and connection has done much to heal me from my past abortion,” she says. Analiese’s husband has added to the healing process by keeping in mind the approximate time of year when the abortion occurred, as well as the approximate birthday of the baby. “Spiritually, I feel like the adopted father of the baby because Analiese is my wife,” he explains.

Consider taking a post-abortion class together at a local community pregnancy center or attending a small group with people who’ve been through the same experience. Volunteering in the pro-life movement can also be beneficial when dealing with a past abortion in your marriage.

Analiese concludes:

Women need to know they are not alone. Many of us in the church have made an abortion decision when we felt we had no other choice. There is forgiveness and healing in Jesus Christ — I am a witness to His power to bring wholeness to even the deepest hurt. Abortion is not an unforgivable sin; God wants to hold you while you grieve and breathe new life into you and into your marriage.

*Names have been changed.

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Originally published on FocusOnTheFamily.com.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Heather Drabinsky

Heather Drabinsky is a Content Producer in the Marriage department at Focus on the Family.

More by Heather Drabinsky

You May Also Like

Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Focus on the Family

Have you benefited from a Focus on the Family ministry or resource? Share your story today and help families thrive.

Tell Your Story
No Thanks