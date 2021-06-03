Bodily Autonomy and “My Body, My Choice”

When seeking clarification on autonomy issues, do we ask the wolf, who thinks it’s his right to eat the sheep, or the sheep who’s at risk of being eaten? Make no mistake; neither a preborn child nor an abortion-minded woman is, in any way, equivalent to a prowling wolf. However, Lincoln’s illustration highlights the importance of weighing who stands to lose the most when limiting a person’s liberties.

The owner of a 1618 plantation could have easily claimed that his purchasing an imported slave made that slave his property. He could have further argued, as many surely did, that the government’s involvement in what took place on his plantation was an invasion of privacy. The tipping point of this argument is that human life is not property to anyone but the sole owner of that life. That is the heart behind the Declaration of Independence‘s statement that “all men are created equal.” No one living being, despite his position of physical or political power, had the right to dominate another. By this founding principal, slavery was abolished and women’s suffrage was achieved.

Historically, when this foundational right to one’s own life is crossed, tragedy occurs. Reducing human life to property never results in equality and freedom. Rather, it’s often used to justify the mass taking of lives.

Consider if this is the case for the preborn. According to stats from Guttmacher Institute, the number of abortions in the U.S. have reached nearly 6.3 million. To put it into perspective, that’s more lives than the population of California and Florida combined.

These thoughts may lead us down a rabbit hole of questions: When does life begin? Should our rights begin when we do? Thankfully, there are clues to these answers, verified and demonstrated in the field of science and medicine.