Abortion Survivors: Does God Forgive Abortion?

Since Roe vs. Wade, the pro-life community has worked hard at developing support services and alternatives to abortion. These efforts have helped save and salvage millions of lives. But what is the hope for those who have already chosen abortion? Does God forgive abortion? To answer this question, we look to the Bible, those who are post-abortive, and those whose lives have been most impacted by abortion — abortion survivors.
The Bible
For many men and women, being post-abortive comes with waves of complicated thoughts and emotions. Some claim to have life-long feelings of regret and guilt. Fortunately, while scriptures like Psalm 139:13-16 and Jeremiah 1:5 reveal the tragedy of abortion, the Bible also offers hope for the post-abortive.
We find the scriptures overflowing with evidence that our past choices are no match for the long-suffering love and all-encompassing forgiveness that God has extended to us through Christ.
A Few Scriptures About Forgiveness
1 John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Psalm 32:5 “I acknowledged my sin to you, and I did not cover my iniquity; I said, ‘I will confess my transgressions to the Lord,’ and you forgave the iniquity of my sin.”
2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”
Ephesians 1:7 “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace…”
Micah 7:19 “He will again have compassion on us; he will tread our iniquities underfoot. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.”
Post-Abortive Individuals
Being post-abortive isn’t reserved for only women or even those who are pro-choice. There are plenty of people — men, women, and even pro-life Christians —who have struggled with an abortion decision. While the stories of their lives after abortion are heartbreaking, they are quick to tell how God never withheld his love and forgiveness.
Greg Smalley, Vice President of Marriage at Focus on the Family, tells of his struggle after his son’s abortion. In his early twenties, under the misconception that it would salvage his future, his girlfriend’s future, and the future of his father’s ministry, Smalley became a post-abortive father.
In an interview with Focus on the Family, Smalley expressed how he abandoned his call to the ministry, thinking there was no way God would forgive him after what he had done. Thankfully, after much inner-healing, Greg Smalley has become a pillar of wisdom at Focus on the Family. He shares his life experiences to help build strong husbands, fathers, and families.
An Interview With Greg Smalley
More stories of forgiveness and restoration after abortion can be found here:
There is hope! If you or someone you know is post-abortive, Focus on the Family has non-judgmental and confidential resources to help support you during this time. Visit our Post-Abortive Recovery Resources for more information.
Abortion Survivors
Abortion survivors have been referred to by abortion providers as “The Dreaded Complication.” Many survivors find that their very existence depreciated and frowned upon by the pro-choice community. They’re accused of being non-existent while being told by the pro-choice agenda that survivor lives are not worth saving.
Do abortion survivors believe there is forgiveness for abortion?
Some of the most influential supporters of forgiveness after abortion are those whose lives were once directly threatened by abortion. Abortion survivors such as Melissa Ohden, Claire Culwell, and Marvin Hightower actively inform people on the devastation of abortion while sharing the truth of there being hope and healing for the post-abortive.
All abortion survivors, each in their own way, have carried the consequences of someone else’s abortion decision. On a Focus the Family broadcast, Melissa Ohden and Claire Culwell, abortion survivors, tell their stories. Even in light of knowing how their loved ones once chose to end their lives, they still stress the importance of extending love, grace, and forgiveness to those who have chosen abortion.
Melissa and Claire, each adopted after their survival, have developed loving relationships with their birth mothers. They have discovered first-hand the restoration and healing that God can bring to victims of abortion, both mothers and children.
Abortion Survivors Interview with Pastor Hightower
Pastor Marvin Hightower, first learned his survivor story on the day of his ordination. Since then, he has spoken at numerous pro-life conferences and banquets, spreading hope for both abortion victims and survivors. Hightower, who survived two abortion procedures, consistently shares God’s grace and forgiveness alongside his testimony.
“I try to minister to them that they don’t live in condemnation and shame… that’s not what God is about.” Says Hightower, “That’s not the heart of God. God’s grace is so thoroughly complete. If we believe the Bible, then you have a baby in heaven, but it’s never been the will of God that you live your life beating yourself up. You be a voice of forgiveness and be a voice for grace. God can bring life out of death, and he can use what the enemy meant for your harm and turn it around for your good.”