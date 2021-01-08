Does the March for Life 2021 Really Matter?

A global pandemic, political unrest, mixed messages from mainstream media — at first glance, it appears that the issue of abortion might pale compared to recent troubles in our nation. With the heaviness of current events, should we care about the March for Life 2021?
Bitter and Sweet
The day one of my favorite elementary school teacher became my sworn enemy (only for a day, but still) was when she tried to teach us about the five facets of taste. Accidently and hilariously, she taught us a valuable lesson in juxtaposition.
The lesson began with each student receiving a paper plate. Our teacher placed several small edible objects on each plate. We were to eat each piece as she instructed. The portions consisted of familiar snacks. There was a grape, a pretzel, a lemon slice, a square of chocolate, and a pepperoni. They each represented a specific taste: sweetness, saltiness, sourness, bitterness, and savoriness.
An excited hum settled over us as we eyed the square of chocolate. Some students bounced in their seats when she handed it to them. We, clever first-graders, thought it obvious that the chocolate would stand for sweetness. None of us realized that if the grape was there for sweetness, then the chocolate was there for something else. You can imagine the groans and gags that filled our classroom as we all popped the 100% dark chocolate into our mouths.
To my first-grade self, the bitter chocolate tasted distinctly of poison and betrayal. How excited and thankful we were that our teacher had saved the grape for last. There was nothing special about the grape. Still, against the intense bitterness of the chocolate, the grape tasted like heaven.
The March for Life 2021: A Powerful Juxtaposition
When we March or stand unified for life on the local level, we send out the message that there is hope for the abortion-minded and restoration for victims of abortion. Every March for Life has a trademark of peace and love.
Imagine the power of the March for Life 2021, juxtaposed against our nation’s recent troubles. Like tasting sweetness after bitterness or experiencing healing after brokenness, current events can only amplify a pro-love message.
The March for Life: A "Door of Hope."
In a recent interview, double abortion survivor, Pastor Marvin Hightower, brings up the importance of exercising hope in the middle of challenging circumstances. A major proponent of how Hightower ministers to post-abortive women is through sharing that the healing and restoration extended to us through Christ is always enough to mend what is broken.
“God’s grace is so thoroughly complete.” Says Hightower, “If we believe the Bible, then you have a baby in heaven, but it’s never been the will of God that you live your life beating yourself up. You be a voice of forgiveness and be a voice for grace. God can bring life out of death, and he can use what the enemy meant for your harm and turn it around for your good.”
Hightower likens the challenge of choosing life to scripture in Hosea. “Therefore, behold, I will allure her, and bring her into the wilderness, and speak tenderly to her. And there I will give her her vineyards and make the Valley of Achor a door of hope.” (Hosea 2:14-15a)
Is the March for Life 2021 That Important?
In light of current events, one could argue that the March for Life 2021 could be the most impactful yet. There are still millions of lives erased or traumatized by abortion every day. With the United States poised to gain an extremely pro-choice administration, the March serves as a reminder that there is hope. By standing for life together, we can make a significant impact on the local level. Even if the new administration misleadingly promotes abortion as healthcare, we can send out a message of truth.
Party and power don’t matter. No government can outlaw what we, pro-life Christians, bring to our nation. These gifts, given to us through Christ’s work on the cross, are outlined in Galatians 5:22-23.
This scripture is a beautiful reminder that the power we have in Christ was not given to us to create a perfect government but to help heal a broken world. And healing has always been the goal of most who March: raise awareness, influence culture, save lives, relay healing and hope to those in need.
The March is essential for far more than political reasons. From mothers who chose life against a doctor’s orders to children conceived from a rape, their stories of victory and healing will all culminate in Washington D.C. on January 29th. Like a sweet after bitter, the March for Life 2021 could be the door that transitions us from hopelessness to hope.