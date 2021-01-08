Does the March for Life 2021 Really Matter?

The day one of my favorite elementary school teacher became my sworn enemy (only for a day, but still) was when she tried to teach us about the five facets of taste. Accidently and hilariously, she taught us a valuable lesson in juxtaposition.

The lesson began with each student receiving a paper plate. Our teacher placed several small edible objects on each plate. We were to eat each piece as she instructed. The portions consisted of familiar snacks. There was a grape, a pretzel, a lemon slice, a square of chocolate, and a pepperoni. They each represented a specific taste: sweetness, saltiness, sourness, bitterness, and savoriness.