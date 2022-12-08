What Are Human Rights?

Benefits have continued to ripple through society nearly seventy-five years after the United Nations signed the UDHR into law. Considering the declaration was created after the Holocaust and World War II, it makes sense that the most significant benefit it has brought is protection and defense of the vulnerable. Consequently, human rights have also stemmed from the issue of slavery, guaranteeing that one human being could never be awarded ownership of or life-changing decisions for someone else. It gives dignity and value to human life without caveats, ensuring no one can claim more rights than his fellow citizen.

However, with all the positive change it has brought, one section in the UHDR’s legal treaty has been blatantly overlooked through the years. A section that, without it applying to all people, takes all other rights down with it.