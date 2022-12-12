How to Adopt a Family for Christmas

There are over 208,000 licensed foster homes in the United States. Each represents a family that has opened their hearts to children needing a place to belong, either short-term or permanently. Many of these children have experienced some form of trauma. Yet, these families have said “Yes!” to the opportunity to love these children and give them a sense of normalcy in otherwise ever-changing lives.

In most families, a balance must be found in the busyness of sports practices, dance recitals, church events, doctor visits, social groups and business meetings. There’s dinner to prepare, kids, to bathe, and calls to make. Now, imagine being a foster parent. It entails balancing these parenting needs for additional children in their home while adding court dates, home visits, paperwork and birth parent visits. Sometimes, each child in the home has a different set of these appointments. And when someone decides to come alongside them to lend a helping hand, it is a welcome gift.