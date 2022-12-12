How to Adopt a Family for Christmas

The Christmas season is about giving. There’s a tug on our heartstrings when the pastor asks us to buy a gift for a child that is less fortunate or adopt a family for Christmas. Maybe the child in that family is in an out-of-home placement, and their world looks different than last year. Walking the journey with many of those children is a foster family that has given of their lives, time, money, energy, home and heart. What if that entire foster family could be “adopted” this Christmas season?
Why Adopt a Family for Christmas?
There Are Many Foster Families In Need
There are over 208,000 licensed foster homes in the United States. Each represents a family that has opened their hearts to children needing a place to belong, either short-term or permanently. Many of these children have experienced some form of trauma. Yet, these families have said “Yes!” to the opportunity to love these children and give them a sense of normalcy in otherwise ever-changing lives.
In most families, a balance must be found in the busyness of sports practices, dance recitals, church events, doctor visits, social groups and business meetings. There’s dinner to prepare, kids, to bathe, and calls to make. Now, imagine being a foster parent. It entails balancing these parenting needs for additional children in their home while adding court dates, home visits, paperwork and birth parent visits. Sometimes, each child in the home has a different set of these appointments. And when someone decides to come alongside them to lend a helping hand, it is a welcome gift.
It Impacts Your Family, Too
Adopting a family for Christmas that fosters provides an amazing opportunity to touch a lot of lives at once. While the foster family is blessed by the generosity, those who are giving the gift can also see what it means to be personally involved in the joy of generosity. It can be especially impactful for children in the home to see their helping others.
As a foster family ourselves, our children have been able to see what it means to not only be the ones to receive, but the ones that give as well. When they see their mom and dad reaching out to serve others, we have found that it inspires a sense of giving within them, too.
An opportunity is presented to discuss the blessing of thankfulness and kindness. Consequently, it teaches them gratitude for what they have and contentment for what they do not have.
Finding a Foster Family to Adopt
There are various ways to connect with a foster family to adopt for Christmas. Many churches have a ministry to children in foster care and/or adoptive families. Because they are working with them throughout the year, churches may know of a foster family that could use extra love and care this season. Sometimes, those churches have even partnered with a specific agency to get the church involved in giving during the holidays.
There are also agencies in your county that license foster families. A quick phone call or email to one of these agencies will produce a list of foster families in need. However, it is important to note that these agencies abide by a privacy policy to protect the children and families that they serve. So, they may not be able to give out specific information without first contacting the foster family.
Many foster families are not always forthcoming with information about their family dynamics or needs, but beginning at your church or agency is a good start. Generally, these families try to bring some normalcy to their family, both their birth children and the children they have welcomed into their home through foster care. Due to this, there is a need to protect the privacy of the children and their stories. However, they might be as close as a neighbor next door or a family dropping their children off at the church children’s area. Recognize the need and respond in love while respecting their boundaries.
What It Means to Adopt a Family for Christmas
The first step in adopting a family for Christmas that fosters can be simple. If the connection was made through a church or agency, those who work closest to the family could give some ideas of what they need. Sometimes, it is hard for a foster family to ask for help. In these situations, here are some ideas to consider:
Think Simply
Yes, gifts are exciting for everyone involved. However, it’s often the simple gestures that mean the most to foster families. Sometimes, it’s simply that the yard needs to be mowed or something in the home needs to be fixed. One of the most memorable gifts we received as a foster family was when a thoughtful couple in our church asked us what things would be most helpful to our family. They offered to come to our house and do the laundry or clean if needed.
Give the Gift of Time
However, the most amazing gift that a family gave us was the gift of time. They brought dinner over one Monday night, knowing that it was a busy night for our family. They dropped off the food in disposable containers and left. As they drove off, they said, “We will see you next Monday!” This continued for the next several months. What started as a simple act of kindness on their part gave our family the wonderful gift of a meal together week after week.
Most foster families are not allowed to leave the children with unlicensed caregivers overnight or even for an evening out.
But sometimes, parents need time to reconnect over dinner without distractions. So, consider becoming a licensed respite provider or a licensed babysitter through a local agency as another way to support foster families throughout the year.
Think Fun Rather Than Practical
There is often a misconception that the state provides for all the child’s needs while in an out-of-home placement. While it is true that many of the basic needs are met, the extra things are not included in the stipend provided. Consider providing a family fun night with a gift card to go out to eat, see a movie or do a fun activity together. Then, there are extra things that make the night memorable, such as money for ice cream or a special toy.
At the very heart of Christmas is a celebration of the gift that God gave each of us in His Son, Jesus. He brought joy to our world. And that joy is evident when we are generous with others. By adopting a family for Christmas – specifically a foster family – we not only provide for their tangible needs but also gift them time, rest and connection so that they can be their best as they serve the children in their home.