Human trafficking, also known as Modern Day Slavery, is a tragedy. It continues to plague men, women and children across the globe. The heartbreaking human trafficking statistics show many are robbed of their freedom and human dignity. According to the International Labor Organization, an estimated 28 million people worldwide are in forced trafficking, with 17.3 million in labor trafficking and 6.3 million in sex trafficking. Of that, 4.9 million are women and children. These estimations are only the best reflection of trafficking reports. Estimations will always be lower than the actual numbers worldwide. While these human trafficking statistics are staggering, we can’t look away.

The UN defines Human Trafficking as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit. Human trafficking is usually divided into three broad categories: sex trafficking, labor trafficking and organ trafficking. In the U.S., there are currently 25 identified areas of trafficking under the umbrella of sex/labor trafficking.

To understand human trafficking statistics and how to be an advocate against it, we must break down some myths surrounding trafficking.