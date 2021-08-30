Sex Trafficking and Abortion: The Silent Public Health Crisis

Over the years, I have worked with victims younger than 10 to older than 60 from all backgrounds, some with little to no education to highly educated lawyers. There is no specific look to a trafficking victim. Sex trafficking can affect people of any age, socio-economic status, race, nationality, and gender, though some populations may be at higher risk of vulnerability. Victims may include youth, particularly those who are runaways, in foster care, financially unstable, history of substance abuse, mental health disorders, lack of familial support, or history of abuse/neglect.

Most concerning is the common denominator of sex trafficking and abortion in those between ages 15-24. Unplanned pregnancies are also common among sex trafficking victims.