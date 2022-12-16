While children from foster care should never be treated differently than biological children, thoughtful gift choices can mean the world to a child and their parents. There are no one-size-fits-all foster family gift ideas. However, gifts that give a sense of normalcy, safety or ownership are generally more beneficial for foster families than other toys.
Gift Ideas for Kids
Sensory Toys
There are so many benefits to sensory toys for kids, especially those that have been through trauma or have special needs. They can help children calm down, regulate and focus. They can also improve overall learning abilities. Sensory-friendly toys can include:
Fine Motor Skill Toys
Fine motor skills are critical in a child’s development. They help them learn to use tools and be independent, as well as improve hand-eye coordination and cognitive development. Foster family gift ideas that promote fine motor skills include:
Personalized Items
Customized gifts can help kids in foster care feel a sense of ownership – something they don’t often get to have. A personalized toy just for them means it is theirs and has only ever been theirs. There is a large variety of customizable children’s toys, but here are a few to get started:
Gift Cards
Most children in foster care don’t get to pick out nearly anything in their life – most possessions are chosen by someone else. So, a gift card means they can run around the store with their foster family and choose anything they’d like. Any store works, but a few fun options are:
Comfort Items
Comforting items can be a great way to give a child in foster care a sense of security and help them feel at ease. It also provides a break from sensory overload. This can include:
Gifts for Foster Families
Experiences
Experiences are a great gift for foster families. Kids in foster care often miss out on the typical kid/teen experience, so giving them an experience to talk about and relate with others to provides them with a sense of normalcy. Some experiences you can gift:
- Water Park
- Zoo Trip
- Trampoline Park
Self-Care
When parenting one or multiple children – often with specific needs – self-care is the last thing on a foster parent’s mind. However, gifting them something easy and simple can help them get the ball rolling. This could be things like:
Time
One of the best gifts for foster families is simple: time. Their lives can be chaotic with court dates, home visits, paperwork and birth parent visits. Often, the biggest impact can be made with something seemingly small, like:
- Bringing Dinner Weekly/Monthly
- Mowing the Lawn
- Babysitting on Date Night