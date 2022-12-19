A Flat Tire Saved My Daughter’s Life

I went from a girl that shamed people for aborting children to making the call to abort the very child growing in my belly. Yes, the thought of abortion made me physically ill, but what choice did I have? The thought of aborting this child was unbearable. But, having someone find out I was pregnant – especially my dad – seemed much worse. I had to keep my secret safe!

Several days before my appointment, I had everything prepared. My alibi was set, and my bank account was emptied for the cost of the abortion. One day after school, I stole a pack of cigarettes and walked down the street to smoke. I immediately fell ill and started throwing up on the side of the road. Thoughts raced through my head. “What am I doing? This is not me. But… I have no choice; it will be done before I know it. It will be my secret.”