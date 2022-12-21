When Your Adopted Child Wants a Reunion

When your child or their adoptive family reaches out to you, a rollercoaster of emotions may follow. First, breathe. Pause. Pray for God’s guidance. This certainly is an exciting moment, but it can also be full of a complex mixture of grief, questions and joy. For example, Karen reconnected with her daughter after 25 years. She says, “My emotions ranged from pure joy to overwhelming sadness.” It’s okay to feel that way. You can choose to respond when you feel ready. Going to counseling may benefit you and help process your response to reconnection, along with what you hope to achieve in reuniting or even your concerns. Additionally, talking with other birth moms who have walked through reuniting can help gain perspective from those who know what to expect.

Karen encouraged others to take baby steps. “Explain your reasons to your child and be honest.” Whether you feel excited to move forward or nervous to, your response can explain your hopes or your need for space to heal first.