There has been much confusion about ectopic pregnancy and abortion, especially after Roe v Wade was overturned. Some news sources said, “People will die.” The idea was that an ectopic pregnancy required an abortion. With the change of laws where some states banned abortion, some believed physicians might not know how the law affects them and would hesitate to remove a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

Yet, there have been ectopic pregnancies before all of this confusing dialogue. How were they treated? Did women go to abortion providers for an ectopic pregnancy? Would a doctor be confused about how to treat their patient now? What is the real story?

Dr. Christina Francis, a board-certified OB/GYN who currently works as an OB/GYN Hospitalist and has written for several prominent publications, is an associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute and CEO-Elect of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), among many other notable accomplishments helps us get the facts straight.