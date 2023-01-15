“Unwanted” Children, Foster Care and Abortion

Research shows that most children enter foster care because they are victims of abuse or neglect, not because they are relinquished. Something has happened to them in their home. An investigation has been done, and it has been determined that the parents or caregivers, in their current situation, cannot provide a safe environment for the child. These issues can range from mental health to poverty, homelessness, drug use, physical abuse, malnutrition, etc. Whatever the reason, it is because the child is in danger in some way. It is not because they are unwanted.

The dictionary defines unwanted as “not desired or needed; not wanted.” On the contrary, as someone who has adopted four children from the foster care system, I have seen birth parents who love their children, want them, and will fight to keep them. Even if they cannot remedy the concerns that brought their child into foster care, they want the best life for their child. They want their child.