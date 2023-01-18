I Was That “Clump of Cells”

People cannot offend me easily. I recognize that this world shows hostility to Christians, and I am happy to accept the hostility knowing how great our God is. Despite my relatively thick skin, there is one popular phrase from the mouths of abortion promoters that always gets under my skin: a pregnancy is merely a “clump of cells.” The phrase bothers me for a few reasons.

First, those who are pro-choice overuse this term. Mainstream media throw it around without truly considering it, and now the entire world uses it to strip humanity and personhood of our most vulnerable. When an unborn child is desired by the mother who is carrying it, the pregnancy contains a baby. When the unborn child is not desired by the mother who is carrying it, the pregnancy contains a clump of cells. The logic of pro-abortion people suggests that the contents of a pregnancy depend on whether or not the pregnancy is wanted. Ultimately, this phrase gets under my skin because… I was once the clump of cells.