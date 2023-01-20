Maternal Mortality Rates and Abortion

A more straightforward definition of maternal mortality is pregnancy-related death. As of 2022, the CDC estimates that “Each year in the United States, about 700 people die during pregnancy.” Furthermore, an additional 50,000 people experience serious health consequences after giving birth. Death may result from blood loss (hemorrhaging) or heart-related conditions during delivery. However, maternal mortality is most commonly due to infection (at birth or shortly after).

The vast majority of abortions occur during the first 13 weeks of pregnancy and for reasons unrelated to the physical health of the mother. Comparing abortion safety to the safety of birthing a child is like comparing the risks of a heart transplant to chemotherapy. Patients at-risk for each scenario do not benefit from the other’s situation.They are different challenges, each with their own risks and reasons for taking those risks.

Statistically, it is doubtful that a woman facing an abortion decision will wait until the time of birth to make that decision. Likewise, protocols for saving a woman’s life during labor do not include abortion. Take, for example, the preventative steps for preventing maternal mortality, as offered by the CDC: