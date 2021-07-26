“I had an abortion at 17, and it was the worst thing I ever did….” Sharon Osbourne, wife to Ozzy Osbourne and outspokenly anti-conservative TV personality, explains on The Rock of the Osbournes. “I was terrified. [The abortion clinic] was full of other young girls, and we were all terrified and looking at each other, and nobody was saying a bloody word. I howled my way through it, and it was horrible.” She continues to detail the post-abortion complications by saying, “I would never recommend [abortion] to anyone because it comes back to haunt you. When I tried to have children, I lost three. I think it was because something had happened to my cervix during the abortion.”

Osborne isn’t alone, either. This study shows a direct increased risk of miscarriage for post-abortive women, only scratching the surface of possible complications. Despite the number of women undergoing abortions, there are many negative effects that personal and political discussions don’t commonly visit. So many women are suffering, and yet their voices continue to be silenced. They don’t deserve to unknowingly submit themselves to the associated physical and psychological risks abortion can encompass.