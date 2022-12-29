Perfect Love Casts Out All Fear

The Bible talks about perfect love, which casts out fear, but it is hard in this world not to be fearful. For example, a tragedy happened in our community recently. A senseless shooting. It was wrong in many ways, and a cloud of worry hung over our community as we grappled with this tragedy. Fear was in the air as we all tried to determine why the shooting had happened. People pointed fingers every which way, and we all wondered if we were safe.

Some people seem born to fight. I admire their get-backup attitude when fear rattles their world. They don’t seem to be fazed by crippling fear. I admit I’m not like that. Fear makes me stop, pause, and maybe even turn around and go the other way. I care deeply about what God holds as truth in His word, but I’m not looking for a fight.

Just the opposite, I’m looking for friends, and I want to get along. So, when I share pro-life views, I must overcome fears. I have to grapple with fearful emotions. For example, fear of the unknown, being ridiculed, rejected, fear of being misunderstood, standing alone and fear of violence. Is there a way to overcome fears like that? How can the Bible so easily say, perfect love casts out fear, in 1 John 4:18?