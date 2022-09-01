Finding a Birth Mom: Real Stories & Advice

It may turn out you were conceived through rape, but the birth mom made the courageous decision to choose life. Or, your biological parent unequivocally accepts you into their family, but there are still feelings of disappointment or anger. There are inevitably pros and cons in any outcome. Regarding the likelihood of results, Dr. Brad Imler, President of the Christian Adoption Alliance, says it may be a harmful experience. “When I met my birth father, he started from a place of denial. He would later say, ‘Whether you are [my biological son] or not, I do not want anything to do with you.’ When you start a search, it’s vital to be prepared to receive a refusal to meet or words that may be even more hurtful than the refusal. However, most birth mothers are happy to hear their placed child wants to meet them and, in many cases, something they longed for.”

Chelsea, an adoptive mother of six (three of whom found their birth mothers), explains that no matter the outcome, there is a “sense of completion and loose ends tied… Satisfaction can lie in just knowing. There are unique struggles and stories to each outcome. But it often comes down to a heart-tug from kids to simply say, ‘thank you.”