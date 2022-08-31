Debunking The Violinist Argument

The Violinist Argument first appeared in a 1971 text from Judith Jarvis Thompson. In her essay, “A Defense of Abortion,” Thompson presented a metaphor for why women should have the right to an abortion. She claimed that a woman choosing to abort her child was equivalent to someone “disconnecting” themselves as life support for someone to whom they did not give consent.

Additionally, Thompson argued that the value of that person’s life should not have any impact on the rights of the person disconnecting themselves as life support. Even if that person were a renowned celebrity, forcing one person to remain as life support for the other violated their constitutional rights.

Thompson was an influential philosopher with thought-provoking illustrations. But how does the Violinist Argument hold up in our post-Roe world? And, as Christians, how should we engage in this conversation?