Speaking Up to Defend Life

You don’t need a graduate degree to say something persuasive. You just need to be clear and on point. Get your stopwatch ready, because I’m about to give you a one-minute case for the pro-life position that works with your skeptical Aunt Betty or even a reporter for the local news. Then, I’ll show you how to defend it.

Here’s your one-minute soundbite:

“Aunt Betty, I am pro-life because the science of embryology establishes that from the earliest stages of development, you were a distinct, living and whole human being. You weren’t part of another human being like skin cells on the back of my hand; you were already a whole living member of the human family even though you had yet to mature.

“There is no essential difference between the embryo you once were and the adult you are today that somehow justifies killing you at that earlier stage of development. Differences of size, level of development, environment and degree of dependency are not good reasons for saying you could be killed then but not now.”

Did you time it? I did. I made that pro-life case in 48 seconds. And you can, too!