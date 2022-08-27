Giving a Voice to Children for Adoption

For every one couple waiting to adopt, there are over 17 children for adoption from foster care.

What’s the issue? Why do thousands of couples go without finding children for adoption, while even more kids go without ever finding a forever family? Why do so many children end up aging out of the system, often becoming homeless or incarcerated or falling prey to abusive relationships, addiction and sex trafficking?

For some kids, particularly older children in foster care, a forever family is out of reach simply because of the stigma assigned to them the moment they enter foster care. But what if there was a way to see the children behind the stigmas? What if a potential family could have a glimpse into that child’s heart? For one, thousands of kids would finally have adoption within their reach.

That’s where The Reel Hope Project steps in.