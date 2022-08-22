Most foster or adoptive families will talk with children already in the home about the decision to welcome a new child. This is precisely what they should do. Furthermore, caregivers should continue to monitor the well-being of the whole family system once a new child arrives. They will be investing extra energy into caring for the new child, and children already in the home will notice.

Caregivers must be intentional about continuing to meet the needs of children already in the home. Children already in the home should feel empowered to share frustrations or voice their feelings without a caregiver becoming defensive. It is also vital that the caregivers connect with every child in the home each day. It can be as simple as making eye contact with a child and telling them they are loved. This helps the child feel valued and seen despite any disruptions or challenges that may be happening in the home.

Additionally, caregivers should be mindful of how much they ask of children already in the home. Welcoming a new child into the family is life-changing, but children already in the home should be able to continue living somewhat how they used to. Caregivers should monitor how much they ask children already in the home to help. If children are expected to do too much to help care for the new child, it may lead to resentment.