Pro-Life Arguments Explained – Part 1

Abortion has always been a contentious issue. We encounter and engage people with a variety of deeply held beliefs. Every Christian needs to understand fundamental pro-life arguments and be ready to speak truth with love.

We can passionately argue against abortion while treating people with love and respect. And we must. Regardless of a person’s actions, choices, or beliefs, we are not against them. Rather, we are against abortion.

Winning hearts for Christ is infinitely more important than “winning” an argument. In any situation, as we argue for life and against abortion, this is our foundation: We are pro-life and pro-love.